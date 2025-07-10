Indian team to soon visit Washington again for trade talks with US: Official

NEW DELHI: An Indian commerce ministry team will soon visit Washington for another round of talks with the US for a proposed trade pact, a government official said on Thursday.

The official said that negotiations will happen on both interim and the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) during this visit.

The visit dates have not yet been finalised. However, sources are saying that the team is expected to visit Washington next week.

Earlier this month, the Indian team led by chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal, returned from Washington after concluding talks on the pact.

This visit is significant as the US has further extended the imposition of additional import duties (in case of India it is 26 per cent) till August 1.