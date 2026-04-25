Indian stock markets fall sharply amid IT rout, West Asia tensions this week

On a weekly basis, headline indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower, falling 2.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively. However, broader markets showed relative resilience, with the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices slipping just 0.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent week-on-week.

On the liquidity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 1,369 crore during the week, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 9,782 crore. Sectorally, the IT pack emerged as the biggest laggard, plunging about 10 per cent on the BSE.

The sell-off came after weaker-than-expected management guidance triggered fresh concerns over the FY27 earnings outlook, despite in-line quarterly earnings from Infosys and TCS. In contrast, consumption-oriented sectors such as FMCG delivered a positive performance, with companies reporting double-digit volume growth.