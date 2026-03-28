Indian stock markets dip for 5th consecutive week amid geopolitical tensions

Nifty dipped 1.28 per cent during the week and declined 2.09 per cent on the last trading day to settle at 22,819. At close, Sensex was down 1,690 points or 2.25 per cent, at 73,583. It declined 1.27 per cent during the week.

Both indices remained volatile and under pressure throughout the week, although they attempted intermittent recoveries during the week.

Bank Nifty underperformed the broader market, closing near 52,274, down 2.67 per cent on Friday. It posted a steep weekly decline of around 2.16 per cent.

The key overhang remained the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US–Iran conflict, keeping markets highly event-driven.

Concerns around global energy supply disruptions persisted, with Brent crude prices hovering in the $98–$115 range, continuing to exert pressure on inflation expectations and overall macro stability.