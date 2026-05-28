Indian stock markets closed on May 28 for Eid al-Adha

Trading across equities, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives will remain closed for the day on both bourses. The closure follows an earlier holiday on May 1 for Maharashtra Day, with trading set to resume on Friday, May 29. In total, there are 16 stock market holidays scheduled for 2026, of which eight have already been observed.

Following Thursday’s closure, seven more trading holidays remain for the rest of the year. The next scheduled market holiday falls on June 26, when trading will be suspended on account of Muharram. In the commodity segment, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain closed in the morning session but will resume trading in the evening session, according to its holiday schedule.