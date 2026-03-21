Indian stock market under sustained selling pressure over West Asia tensions

Nifty dipped 0.16 per cent during the week, and gained 0.49 per cent on the last trading day to reach 23,114. At close, Sensex was up 324 points or 0.44 per cent at 74,532. It declined 0.04 per cent during the week.

Both indices began the week on a flat note but soon gained momentum, mainly due to buyer interest for metal stocks.