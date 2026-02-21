Indian stock market posts mild gains this week amid AI-related IT losses

Nifty added 0.39 per cent during the week and added 0.46 per cent on the last trading day to settle at 25,571. At Friday’s close, Sensex was up 316 points or 0.38 per cent at 82,814. It advanced 0.38 per cent during the week.

Sectoral performance remained mixed during the week, with all major indices ending in the red. Nifty media was the worst performer, down 2.46 per cent on a weekly basis, followed by capital markets, down 2.44 per cent and IT, down 2.07 per cent.

Global risk sentiment has improved meaningfully after the US Supreme Court struck down a majority of President Donald Trump’s tariffs that were implemented under emergency powers.