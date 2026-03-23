Indian startup Frammer AI gets global media network ABS-CBN on board

Frammer AI is a tech company which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise how media organisations process, edit, and publish videos.

It was founded in 2023 by the former management team of NDTV and works with entertainment, sports and news publishers in multiple geographies and languages.

Frammer will integrate AI into all video processing and editing workflows for ABS-CBN, which is a media conglomerate in the Philippines.

Crucially, Frammer replaced industry veteran Wildmoka as ABS-CBN’s platform for live stream production, packaging, and delivery.