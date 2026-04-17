Indian rupee strengthens 25 paise as RBI curbs dollar demand from oil firms

The domestic currency opened stronger after closing at 93.20 in the previous session, amid improved sentiment in local equities and hopes of easing geopolitical tensions.

However, the currency remained somewhat constrained by a firm US dollar in global markets.

Meanwhile, precious metals -- gold and silver -- witnessed a choppy session on Friday.

Gold futures (June 5) were trading at Rs 1,53,250, up Rs 98 or 0.06 per cent. The yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,301, rising Rs 149 or 0.09 per cent, while at the lower end, it slipped to Rs 1,53,010, down Rs 142 or 0.09 per cent.