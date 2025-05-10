Indian pharma industry showed impressive growth in April 2025, by price led expansion: Report

NEW DELHI: The Indian Pharmaceutical Market continued its upward momentum in April 2025, registering a strong 7.8 per cent year-on-year growth with total sales reaching Rs 19,711 crore, according to a report by Pharmatrack.

The monthly performance added an impressive Rs 1,424 crore in incremental sales, underscoring the sector's sustained resilience and demand, the report added.

According to the report, the sales growth was primarily driven by price-led expansion, followed by the impact of new product introductions (NIS).

On a Moving Annual Total (MAT) basis, the report added that the industry surged to Rs 2,27,361 Crore, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 8.3 per cent and a healthy 10.3 per cent Compound annual growth rate (CAGR), highlighting the sector's resilience and long-term growth potential.

Therapeutic segments powering this momentum on April 25 include Cardiac, Neuro/CNS, Blood-Related, Anti-Neoplastics, Ophthalmology/Otology, and Urology, reinforcing the strategic importance of speciality and chronic therapies in driving market expansion.

This performance highlights the industry's effective pricing strategies to manage cost pressures and sustain topline growth, even as overall volume growth remained modest at 0.4 per cent, added the report.

As per the finding of the report, among therapy areas, Cardiac and Anti-Infectives posted notable volume gains in April.

The report highlights that the cardiac therapy segment shows a strong trend, propelled by sustained demand in chronic disease management, particularly for Anti-Hypertensives, Lipid Lowering agents and Heart Failure therapies.

Meanwhile, Anti-Infectives experienced volume uplift tied to acute care needs, likely influenced by seasonal infections and localised outbreaks.

Going further, the report adds that from a pricing standpoint, Respiratory therapy led with a 6.6 per cent price increase, followed closely by Cardiac and Gastrointestinal therapies, reflecting pricing dynamics in high-demand categories.

Stomatologicals emerged as a standout in new product performance, registering a 7.7 per cent growth, focusing on launches in specialised care areas where competition is relatively low and demand is evolving, the report added.