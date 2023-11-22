Indian Overseas Bank signs MoU with TAHDCO

CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank signed an MOU with Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) on Tuesday.

The dignitaries present in the meeting included Kaylvizhi Selvaraj, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, U Mathivanan, chairman TADHCO, Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar, executive director, IOB, KS Kandasamy, MD, TAHDCO.

The MOU was signed by Mohan M, GM, IOB and Kandasamy. The main objective of the MOU is to finance the socially downtrodden people of Scheduled castes and tribes in the state for purchase of agriculture land, as per a release.