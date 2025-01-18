Indian mobility industry set to double and cross $600 billion by 2030: Report

NEW DELHI: The Indian mobility industry is set to double and cross $600 billion by 2030, and the sector will be driven by both traditional and emerging revenue pools, marking a departure from global trends, a report showed on Saturday.

Emerging revenue pools such as electric, shared, and connected mobility are poised to contribute a staggering $100 billion, signalling a strong push toward cleaner, sustainable mobility, according to the Think Mobility Report by Google and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) unveiled at the ‘Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025’ here.

As electric vehicles (EVs) gain momentum, one in three consumers is considering them for their next purchase, with distinct preferences emerging between electric four-wheelers (E4W) and electric two-wheelers (E2W).

The report highlighted the need for industry players to recognise the unique and rapidly evolving preferences of India’s diverse mobility consumer cohorts.

According to Natarajan Sankar, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, India is on the cusp of transformative change over the next few years.

“Effectively harnessing global innovations in EVs, digital, and AI is more critical than ever for OEMs. To succeed, they must align their offerings with the distinct demands of Indian consumers,” he said.

Notably, women now influence 52 per cent of decision-making in the EV space, surpassing the 38 per cent for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

These shifts highlight the need for tailored marketing strategies, presenting a significant opportunity for brands to refine their messaging and better connect with these evolving consumer segments, said the report.

“With new ways to drive profits and shifting customer preferences — led by Gen Z and women — digital purchase journeys are outpacing traditional ones, driven by the growing demand for personalisation,” said Bhaskar Ramesh, Director-Omni-Channel Businesses, Google India.

There is strong demand in India — approximately 80 per cent — for features like infotainment, real-time parking assistance, and anti-theft features, while the demand for globally popular connected features such as remote controls remain relatively low.

One in four first-time car buyers are considering used cars, signalling a shift in consumer perceptions, the report mentioned.