Indian investments in US on rise, creating American jobs: official

Addressing a CII India Reception on the sidelines of the SelectUSA Investment Summit at National Harbour in Maryland on Monday evening, US Deputy Undersecretary (Policy and International Trade Administration) in the Department of Commerce, Brandon Remington, said Indian firms also spent USD 330 million on research and development in America.

“We are pleased to welcome your investment from India. According to available cumulative data, the total stock of foreign direct investment from India to the United States was approximately USD 16.4 billion, which supported approximately 70,800 jobs, USD 313 million in research and development spending and USD 1.5 billion worth of exports,” Remington said, without any reference to the period under review.