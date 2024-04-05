Indian Hotels ties up with Merlin for Ibiza resort

KOLKATA: Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has partnered with Kolkata-based developer Merlin Group to rebrand the two-decade-old Ibiza resort in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. Merlin will invest Rs 60 crore to upgrade and refurbish the infrastructure over the next 14-15 months, said Merlin Group chairman Sushil Mohta on Thursday.

The resort would be rebranded as Ibiza - an IHCL SeleQtions. With the addition of this resort, IHCL will have seven hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, and Ginger brands in Kolkata, including two under development.

The resort is set to reopen under its new brand in October 2025. After renovation, it will feature 130 rooms, including 8 luxury suites. The resort, spread over 11 acres, is undergoing significant upgrades.