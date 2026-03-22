Indian equity markets show 'structural resilience' amid FII outflows

“Remarkably, the Nifty 50 maintained its integrity, closing at 23,114.50 (+0.49 per cent) as domestic institutional investors (DIIs) acted as a formidable counterforce with weekly net purchases of Rs 30,269.23 crore,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research-Ventura.

Markets ended the week on a largely flat note with a negative bias, reflecting underlying caution among participants. The tone remained positive during the first three sessions; however, a sharp decline on Thursday erased the gains, followed by a volatile final session.