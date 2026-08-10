Indian crude supplies from Russia face threat

The US Senate on Friday passed a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that would give President Donald Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from countries that are among the world’s largest buyers of Russian oil and gas. The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026 targets the five biggest purchasers of Russian energy and is aimed at cutting Moscow’s revenues from oil and gas sales.

The measure still needs to clear the US House of Representatives and faces further legislative and administrative steps before it could take effect.

As per Ritolia, the measures still face further legislative and administrative hurdles, while their impact will depend largely on how aggressively the US administration implements them, including whether it grants exemptions or waivers.

“Recent experience suggests that when physical supply security becomes a concern, policymakers retain an incentive to avoid measures that could unnecessarily disrupt crude availability,” he said.