Indian companies drive Asia Pacific growth in value creation: BCG report

NEW DELHI:Asia-Pacific region has surged past North America and Europe, occupying 68 spots in the top 100 value creating companies globally according to a report by Boston Consulting Group titled, 'Value Creators Report'.

This significant outperformance has been driven largely by India. Indian companies alone account for 29 of the top 100 value creators, as well as 72 companies ranking in the top 10 across all 35 industries.

"This 'India phenomenon' spans 35 different industry sectors in our study, highlighting that India's accelerated path to long-term value creation has been broad-based and consistent -- and reflects investor confidence across both new-age technology spaces as well as more traditional manufacturing domains," said Akshay Kohli, India Leader - Corporate Finance and Strategy, BCG.

"And even with recent market corrections and some investor conservatism, long-term expectations remain at near all-time highs -- reinforcing the high bar on public market capital in India and the ask of corporate executives to deliver on both near-term fundamentals as well to invest for long-term growth," said Kohli.

Based on total shareholder return (TSR) data from 2,345 global companies across 35 industries, the report, reveals which regions and industries are outperforming--and why APAC is now the epicenter of momentum.

Despite a range of external forces reshaping capital markets globally over the past five years (2020-2024) and creating an environment of heightened uncertainty for companies, value creation has been steadfastly resilient at 9.8 per cent annualized average returns across global markets versus 9.6 per cent in the previous five years (2015-2019). Out of the 35 industries analysed, Asia-Pacific firms earned five or more top ten slots in 18 industries--and all ten in three: automotive components, consumer durables, and chemicals.