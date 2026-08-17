Indian Bank to raise $400 mn via ECB this week, eyes $1bn by December

In addition, the public sector lender may mop up another $600 million via ECB before the Reserve Bank of India’s deadline of December 31, 2026.

“The bank is considering raising $400 million via the ECB route as early as this week... the overseas fund raise would come at a very competitive rate,” Indian Bank MD-CEO Binod Kumar said.

Post August, he said, the bank would consider garnering another $600 million as the RBI window is available till the end of the calendar year.