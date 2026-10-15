Indian Bank sees 15% jump in Q2 net profit to Rs 3,462 crore

Announcing the results at a press meet here on Thursday, the Bank's MD-CEO Binod Kumar started by stating that the resilient Indian economy has seen its GDP going up beyond the projected 7% and the trade gap has been narrowing too.



Indian Bank too has seen its total business growing 14% on a y-o-y to Rs 15,96,018 crore, indicative of the broad-based momentum across all the segments.



The gross advances grew by 16.39% YoY, led by strong traction in retail, agriculture and MSME portfolios, he said adding deposits too has gone up substantially by 12.50% aided by a healthy CASA ratio of 39.36%.



The Chennai-based bank posted a net profit of Rs 3,018 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Its total income increased to Rs 23,059 crore in the Q2 from Rs 19,077 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Kumar said the recoveries had exceeded slippages and the bank was scaling up its AI focus.