Indian Bank launches one co-branded credit card

CHENNAI: Indian Bank has announced its partnership with FPL Technologies to launch the ‘Indian Bank one co-branded credit card’ powered by Visa and RuPay.

This collaboration marks a milestone in providing a credit card experience to the digitally-driven consumers across the country in the form of Visa and RuPay cards.

The partnership signifies a strategic shift as the One co-branded credit card will now be extended not just to existing Indian Bank customers but also to new customers, allowing a reach to a broader audience.

Shanti Lal Jain, MD-CEO, Indian Bank, said, “As one of the oldest public sector banks, we are excited to offer our users a new-age digital experience and extend our credit card offerings to a wider audience.”

