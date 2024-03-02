Indian Bank inaugurates registered office of IGSS

CHENNAI: Indian Bank announced the inauguration of the registered office of its wholly owned subsidiary, Indbank Global Support Services Ltd (IGSS), marking a significant milestone in the bank’s strategic expansion efforts. SL Jain, MD-CEO, Indian Bank inaugurated it on Friday. IGSS was incorporated on February 9, 2024, with a vision to offer comprehensive outsourcing solutions for various banking operations as permitted by RBI.

Initially focusing on sourcing and collections support activities, IGSS aims to gradually extend its services to encompass processing activities, contact centre services, technology support, and more. Jain said, “IGSS represents our commitment to leveraging strategic outsourcing solutions to streamline various banking processes. We are confident IGSS will play a crucial role in augmenting our operational capabilities and contributing to the continued growth and success of Indian Bank.”