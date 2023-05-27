Begin typing your search...

Indian Bank, ICCL in clearing-settlement pact

The clearing members can open settlement accounts with the Bank for funds settlement under equity derivatives segment.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 May 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-05-27 00:08:15.0  )
Indian Bank, ICCL in clearing-settlement pact
X

Indian Bank, ICCL in clearing-settlement pact

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Indian Bank entered into agreement with Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. (ICCL) as its Clearing and Settlement Bank. Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, ED, Indian Bank exchanged the agreement with Devika Shah, MD-CEO, ICCL to formalise Bank’s empanelment at a recently held event. Indian Bank will now facilitate banking services to members of BSE, Mumbai for clearing and settlement operations.

The clearing members can open settlement accounts with the Bank for funds settlement under equity derivatives segment.

The proposal to extend this facility to the members of NSE is under active consideration. Further, Indian Bank also launched the e-TDR product for online transmission of FDR and margin with ICCL on behalf of the clearing members with its dedicated branch – Fort, Mumbai.

BusinessIndian BankIndian Clearing Corporation LtdFDRICCLClearing and Settlement Bank
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X