Indian Bank has 75 RACs now, after 24 new launches

CHENNAI: Indian Bank has taken a significant strategic step towards reinforcing its Deposit Business Portfolio with the introduction of a dedicated “Resources Acquisition Centre” (RAC).

Indian Bank had earlier opened 51 RACs in two phases at metro and tier 1 cities. During the last 5 months, Indian Bank launched 24 new RACs by taking the strength to 75 in a short span of 7 months since the first RAC launch.

Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, ED, Indian Bank, said “The bank is exploring new vistas in meeting the expectations of its existing clients through innovative service models as they are its core strength.”