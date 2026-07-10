Indian Bank eyes $2 bn FCNR (B) deposits by Sept; already mobilised $140 mn

The bank has mobilised around $140 million in fresh FCNR flows following the regulatory relaxation. Its outstanding FCNR deposits stood at $457 million as of March 2026. Indian Bank is offering around 6 per cent on FCNR deposits. Kumar said the effective annualised return for customers could work out to 13-14 per cent. “On dollar, when do you expect this type of return? Never. It is a good opportunity for them,” he elaborated.

The FCNR push comes as banks face pressure on low-cost domestic deposits, with customers increasingly behaving as investors rather than savers. “CASA will be under stress,” Kumar said, adding that banks need multiple strategies to retain transaction floats.

Indian Bank's CASA deposits, however, grew 15.3 per cent, with the domestic CASA ratio improving to 39.73 per cent.