Indian Bank disburses Rs 1,220 crore under RAM segments

CHENNAI: Indian Bank has distributed sanction letters aggregating to Rs 1,220 crore across the Retail, Agriculture and MSME sectors at a mega disbursement and customer outreach camp organised in Mumbai covering the regions of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa as part of its 120th Foundation Day fortnight celebrations.
Binod Kumar, MD-CEO, Indian Bank, inaugurated the camp and handed over sanction tickets to the beneficiaries.
Out of the total sanctions, the MSME segment accounted for Rs 615 crore underscoring the Bank’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and the growth of the MSME sector.
Kumar said, “Indian Bank remains committed to delivering superior customer service while driving transformative initiatives across the RAM segments. Timely and adequate access to credit is critical to enabling individuals, farmers and entrepreneurs to realise their aspirations.”
The initiative is aligned with the Bank’s strategic objective of strengthening its presence across the RAM segments and contributing to inclusive growth.