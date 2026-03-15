India well-placed to deal with any situation on crude oil, fuel amid West Asia supply shock: Goyal

He said that India has ramped up kerosene production so that, in the event of any delays in LPG supplies, there will be an alternate cooking medium for the common man. "Incidentally, we are also covering through imports from diversified sources the requirements of LPG and LNG," he said.

"The shipping times were barely three or four days, at best seven days, when these shipments of gas came into India, he said, adding that “Now we have to diversify to sources which are significantly far away from India... Canada, the US, and possibly Russia, we are looking at various alternate sources which will feed the requirements of India," he said.