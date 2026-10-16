India wants to push rupee trade settlement to help trade partners facing hard currency shortage: FM

When countries struggling to access hard currencies often face difficulties in maintaining trade despite their need to import goods, local currency settlements could help address the problem, she said in an interaction with the Atlantic Council on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank annual meetings at Bangkok, Thailand.

"One of the things that we in India want to do is settle in rupee, whatever the payment is to be done by those countries which import goods from us," she said.

She said India was working to facilitate settlements in rupee to ensure that trade continued with countries facing foreign currency constraints.

"Rupee and local currency settlements are something which we want to do for the benefit of countries which are starved of hard currencies but yet need to import some goods, and, therefore, rupee trade is trying to make it possible...for local currency settlements to keep trade going," she said.