India wants to complement global aircraft leasing hubs, not compete: Naidu

Addressing the inaugural session of India Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit 2.0 at GIFT City here, Naidu said that India's aviation sector is transforming at a pace that is catching the attention of the entire world, and the ecosystem that India builds enables not just the country but the region surrounding it.

"The scale of the global aircraft leasing market, and particularly the India-related portion of that market, is large enough to accommodate multiple private sectors across the world...The globe has been so strongly connected that we can have multiple regional centres across the world, and India wants to be a strong player in that. We want to be a global player, but at the same time complementing the global industry," he said.