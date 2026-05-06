India, US very close to trade deal, need to get over last hurdle: Landau

Landau said that India and the US have been negotiating for months and it was important for the two sides to “reach some closure” and move on with the many other issues on the agenda.

“We are very aware of India's importance on the world stage. I think it is very important to get a final resolution of that trade deal. We have been talking now for months that we are very close, and I think we are very close. But we have to get over that last hurdle,” Landau told reporters on the sidelines of the SelectUSA Investment Summit at National Harbour in Maryland near here.

“I don't have any huge inside information to provide on when that is coming, but I can just reiterate that I believe that we are very, very close," said Landau, who recently visited India.

“I think ultimately it's important that we reach some closure on that and we finally sign it and move on with the many other issues on our agenda,” he said.