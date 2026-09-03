India-US trade pact to be finalised once US offers preferential rate: Goyal

He also said that India's nine free trade agreements (FTAs), spanning economies representing about USD 60 trillion of GDP, would provide preferential access to nearly two-thirds of global trade.

He said the other FTAs that India would conclude over the next few months and couple of years, including those with Canada, Mexico, Chile, Mercosur, SACU (South Africa Customs Union), GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and Israel, together with efforts to review ASEAN, Korea and Japan trade deals would give India access to 75 per cent of global trade at a rate lower than its competitors.

India has implemented trade pacts with the UK, Mauritius, Oman, UAE, and Australia.

"(Trade pact with) New Zealand will get live soon and thereafter (FTA with) EU, the 27-nation bloc, will get live. And as soon as the US is able to give us the preferential rate, in comparison to our competition, we will finalise the BTA and announce the final details," he said at a workshop on free trade agreements, organised by the commerce ministry.

In February, India and the US announced finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the pact, but changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations between the two countries on the pact.

The US has imposed an additional 10 per cent tariff on a number of countries, including India, from July 24.

Goyal will visit the US in late September to attend the G-20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee and hold bilateral talks with USTR Jamieson Greer, with trade pact issues to figure in the discussions.

The two-day ministerial will begin on September 30. The United States holds the 2026 G20 presidency.

Countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia are major competitors of India in the US market.

Tariff advantage vis-a-vis these nations will give price competitiveness to Indian goods in the American market.

India exported goods worth about USD 87 billion to the US in 2025-26.