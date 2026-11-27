WHY TARIFF LANDSCAPE IN US CHANGING?

The US announced a 25 pc duty from August 7, 2025. An additional 25 pc tariff was imposed on Indian goods as a penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil. After this order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring an exemption list, rose to 50 pc.

On February 2, 2026, India and the US agreed on a trade deal, under which Washington agreed to bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 pc. On February 20, the US Supreme Court struck down the reciprocal tariff system.

The Donald Trump administration subsequently turned to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the US to impose tariffs following investigations into alleged unfair trade practices. The probes into forced labour and excess manufacturing capacity are part of Washington's efforts to rebuild its tariff regime under an alternative legal provision.

On July 24, the US imposed a 10 and 12.5 pc tariff on 60 countries, including India (10 pc), under Section 301, citing concerns related to 'forced labour'.

WHAT TRIGGERED THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS?

The US Trade Representative (USTR) on November 25 announced the findings of its second Sec 301 investigations into structural excess manufacturing capacity in 14 economies, including India, and proposed additional tariffs on their goods.

For India, it proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent, while indicating that the rate could be adjusted to 17 per cent if the two countries reach a trade agreement.