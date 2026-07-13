India-US trade deal negotiations moving in right direction: Commerce Secretary

NEW DELHI: Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Monday said that negotiations for a mutually beneficial trade deal between India and the US are on, and talks are progressing in the right direction.

Addressing a press conference here, the Commerce Secretary said: "We don't see any challenge in negotiations, and consultations are progressing in the right direction."

"Both sides remain positive. The India-US framework trade deal is ready for signing at an appropriate time. Trade ties between the two nations continue to strengthen, including energy imports from the US," he added.