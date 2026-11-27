"The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape," Goyal said while addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026 virtually.

The remarks came after the latest US Trade Representative's (USTR) report proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal, giving it a slight edge over Asian competitors.

The minister has stated on multiple occasions earlier that the deal has been finalised and will be signed once the US tariff framework is in place and India gets a comparative advantage over its competitor nations.

Comparative advantage means securing lower US import tariffs and better market access than rival manufacturing countries, such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan, Indonesia, Thailand, and China, so Indian exporters can price goods more competitively in the US market.