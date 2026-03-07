India-US partnership to define the future as India secures "best deal" among competitors, says Piyush Goyal

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Goyal emphasised that the partnership is anchored in high-tech collaboration and strategic security. The Minister noted that the bond between the two nations is defined by a deep integration of technology and investment.

"India and US relations are strong. It's multi-dimensional. It's not only about trade. There is a huge technology overlay on it. There is a huge critical minerals partnership, a defence partnership... It's a partnership of two countries which will define the future," Goyal stated.

Addressing the specifics of trade negotiations with Washington, Goyal expressed immense confidence in the outcomes India has achieved compared to other global players. "We got the best deal amongst all of the competitors," he remarked.

During a detailed fireside chat, Goyal elaborated on his "mantra" for negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), which involves balancing international ambitions with domestic sensitivities. He revealed that, unlike previous administrations, the current government prioritises exhaustive stakeholder consultations to ensure no local industry is "thrown under the bus."