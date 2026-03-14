India, US engaged in talks on bilateral trade pact: Commerce ministry

Chief negotiators of the two countries were scheduled to meet last month in Washington to finalise the legal text for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, but it was agreed to be postponed following a decision of the US Supreme Court striking down sweeping tariffs of the American administration.

The ministry has denied reports about a hold-off on bilateral engagement.

"We have noted a media report regarding ongoing trade talks with the US. It is denied that there is any hold off in bilateral engagement. It is reiterated that the two sides remain engaged for a mutually beneficial trade agreement," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The remarks came after the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on March 11 launched a fresh round of Section 301 trade investigations targeting policies and industrial practices of 16 economies, including India and China. Following the US Supreme Court's ruling, President Donald Trump announced 10 per cent tariffs on all countries for 150 days from February 24. And now the US has announced these investigations.