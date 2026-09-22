India tops in GDP growth outlook for FY27 at 6.7 per cent

The Chief Economists' Outlook for September 2026 has covered 10 areas for its survey, which include the United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, Central Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa. A total of 92 chief economists across public and private sectors contributed to the report.

Of the chief economists surveyed, 74 per cent anticipate strong or very strong growth for India, compared with 52 per cent in May, while 98 per cent expect moderate or stronger growth over the next 12 months, the report states. On unemployment, 70 per cent of chief economists expect no change over the next 12 months, while respondents are divided between an increase (17 per cent) and a decrease (13 per cent).