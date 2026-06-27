India to sustain high growth rate despite global headwinds: Expert

Among Indian market sectors, Freeman remains constructive on healthcare and automobiles, as being well positioned for long-term growth, the report from NDTV Profit said.

Freeman said recent underperformance in Indian equities should be seen against the backdrop of extraordinary global developments rather than a deterioration in India’s economic fundamentals.

“There is a lot of volatility caused by the war and AI‑related investments are soaking up global liquidity,” he said, adding that India continues to achieve high growth and that trajectory will be sustained.