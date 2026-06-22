India to gain from lower crude oil prices after US-Iran Hormuz pact: ASSOCHAM

The chamber said the breakthrough -- which comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region -- could help restore stability to global energy markets and reduce risks associated with disruptions to oil supplies through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

"The Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the global petroleum supply transits, has been a source of significant geopolitical risk and elevated energy prices in recent months. The framework agreed upon after intensive diplomatic talks marks a concrete step towards restoring stability to global energy markets," said ASSOCHAM President Nirmal K Minda.