India to contribute 17 per cent to global GDP growth in 2026: IMF

Among the other countries in the IMF’s top 10 list, the USA is expected to contribute 9.9 per cent to the world’s real GDP growth, followed by Indonesia with 3.8 per cent, Turkiye 2.2 per cent, Saudi Arabia 1.7 per cent, Vietnam 1.6 per cent, while both Nigeria and Brazil are expected to contribute 1.5 per cent each.

Germany, which is ranked at the 10th spot, is expected to contribute 0.9 per cent to the global GDP growth, while the rest of the European countries do not figure on the IMF’s top 10 list. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already raised India’s economic growth projection for 2025 by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3 per cent. In the World Economic Outlook update, the IMF said the upward revision reflects strong momentum in the fourth quarter of the current financial year ending on March 31, 2026.