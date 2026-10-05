India telecom sector may see 12-15% tariff hike in next 4-5 months: Report

"The pricing environment has become more favourable with only 3+1 players and we expect another 12-15% tariff hike over next 4 to 5 months," the report said.

On the financial aspect of the telecom sector, three telecom operators, namely Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), are expected to report approximately 0.8-2.0 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in Q2FY27 in average revenue per user (ARPU).

The growth is expected to be led by 2G to 4G/5G migration, postpaid addition, and a higher number of days in the quarter.