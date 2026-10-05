India, Switzerland ink 5 pacts; agree to expand trade and investment ties following Modi-Parmelin talks

Parmelin kick-started his three-day trip to India this morning in his first state visit to the country and his second visit this year, having previously attended the AI Impact Summit in February.

Alongside the mobility and migration pact, the two sides inked four other agreements, including a young professionals exchange scheme and a major deal to foster collaboration on transportation technologies, mobility systems, and infrastructure development.

The Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia also figured prominently in the discussions, with Modi emphasising that both sides support all meaningful efforts toward peace.

In his media statement, Modi said a series of important decisions were taken to expand market access for Indian exports to Switzerland and further facilitate investment between the two countries.

Switzerland is a major economic partner for India in Europe. Over 330 Swiss companies are currently operating in India in sectors such as engineering, services, precision instruments, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, while Indian companies are present in Switzerland in sectors such as IT, pharmaceuticals, and machinery.