India seeks BRICS nations' cooperation to strengthen MSME sector, boost growth

Addressing the BRICS MSME Forum here, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken several steps to promote the MSME sector.

Referring to BRICS cooperation, Manjhi said the grouping, which earlier had seven countries and has now expanded to 21 nations, could help strengthen MSMEs, support weaker sections and contribute to the economic growth of member countries.

He said around 8.5 crore MSME units are currently functioning in the country, providing employment to nearly 40 crore people.