India raised stature of G20: Bhargava

NEW DELHI: India has raised the stature of G20, giving it a certain recognition of its ability to influence people in the world and the forum will be inspired in future by what has been done in the country during its presidency, Maruti Suzuki India chairman RC Bhargava said on Tuesday.

No other nation has taken the opportunity like India did to showcase its development, raise the profile of the country and also to use the G20 platform to make a lot of changes, and improvements in attitudinal differences in different parts of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

At a time when the world is facing a number of problems both economically and politically such as the Ukraine-Russia war, inflation, global warming and carbon footprint being everybody’s concern, India has taken the lead in trying to move the countries of the world towards recognising how they can deal with these problems, he added.