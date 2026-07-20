India pushes deep-water port projects to reduce reliance on foreign hubs

The report from India Narrative said the government has moved to deepen drafts at several major ports Kamarajar Port at Ennore near Chennai, Paradeep Port in Odisha, and Deendayal Port in Kutch from 14 metres to 18 metres to accommodate larger “mother vessels”.

The report criticised the neglect of previous governments in transforming India’s major ports into international transhipment hubs. Such hubs are needed to accommodate mother vessels that carry 14,000–24,000 twenty‑foot equivalent units (TEUs).

“For decades, India’s maritime trade carried a quiet but costly irony. A nation with over 7,500 kilometres of coastline and some of the busiest shipping lanes passing along its southern tip did not have ports that could accommodate mother vessels.