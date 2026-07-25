India placed in lower tariff tier at 10 pc under US Section 301 measures on forced labour: Government

"As a result of these sustained efforts, India has been placed in the lower tier of additional tariffs under the final measures, providing a relative advantage to Indian exports in key sectors," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

A substantial share of India's exports to the United States, which currently attract zero additional duties, such as generic pharmaceuticals, smartphones and certain other specified products, continue to remain outside the scope of the additional 10 per cent duty, it said.

Further, products already covered under Section 232 measures, including steel, aluminium and auto parts, are not subject to the additional 10 per cent duty.

Section 232 duties are applicable broadly to all countries with limited exceptions.

"On account of these exemptions, an estimated 45 per cent of India's exports to the United States remain outside the purview of the additional 10 per cent Section 301 duty," the ministry said.