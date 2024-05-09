Begin typing your search...
India overtakes Japan as 3rd solar power generator
NEW DELHI: Rapid solar energy deployment in India pushed the country past Japan to become the world’s third-largest solar power generator in 2023, according to a new report.
The report by global energy think tank Ember said India ranked ninth in solar energy deployment in 2015. Solar produced a record 5.5 per cent of global electricity in 2023.
In line with the global trend, India generated 5.8 per cent of its electricity from solar last year.
