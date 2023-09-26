India one of the world's most competitive aviation markets: IndiGo CEO

NEW DELHI: India is one of the most competitive aviation markets in the world and there is also a lot of competition in the market, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said on Tuesday.

IndiGo is the country's largest carrier with a domestic market share of more than 63 per cent and is also expanding its international operations.

The airline connects 32 international and 81 domestic destinations.

According to Elbers, India is an incredible and one of the most competitive aviation markets in the world.

IndiGo is going through a "maturing phase", he said and stressed on the need for having aviation hubs in India, which is under served.

Elbers was speaking at the conference of the All India Management Association (AIMA) in the national capital.