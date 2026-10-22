India-NZ FTA puts Tamil Nadu exporters in fast lane

Janakiraman said interest in collaboration had nearly doubled following the FTA announcement.



A New Zealand delegation is expected to visit Chennai in November to explore a roadmap for partnerships, including startup collaborations, innovation and special economic zones. Opportunities could also emerge in nutraceuticals, nursing education and research-led product development.



Rahul Sen, strategic adviser to the India New Zealand Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added that the agreement gives Tamil Nadu’s textile, leather and auto component exporters duty-free access to a market where tariffs previously reached 10%. However, MSMEs must comply with rules-of-origin requirements to qualify for the benefits.



Economist Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan called the FTA a “straight gain” for the State’s MSMEs. New Zealand has offered 100% duty-free access to Indian goods across 8,284 tariff lines from day one, eliminating peak duties of 5-10% on several products aligned with TN’s manufacturing strengths.



The State accounts for about 40% of India’s knitwear, 45% of footwear and 35% of auto component sectors, he pointed out, noting how the tariff removal could help narrow the price disadvantage faced by Indian exporters against competitors from Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Bilateral trade, currently around $1.3 billion, is projected to reach $5billion by 2030-31, alongside a proposed $20 billion New Zealand investment pipeline. However, Gopalakrishnan cautioned that New Zealand’s population of about 5.1 million limits the market’s size. Certification, sustainable sourcing and compliance with environmental standards remain critical hurdles, particularly for smaller manufacturers.