India, New Zealand to ink free trade pact on April 27; aims to double bilateral trade

The pact will give India companies duty-free access to the island nation's markets, and bring in USD 20 billion of investment over the next 15 years.

The pact will be signed in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Todd McClay, New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment, here at Bharat Mandapam, according to the commerce ministry.

The deal will also give India more temporary employment visas, easier access for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.