India, Netherlands deepen tech partnership with major push in semiconductors, AI and research

The agreement seeks to strengthen trusted and resilient semiconductor supply chains by expanding collaboration between industries, research institutions and governments in both nations. Building on the Memorandum of Understanding on semiconductors and related emerging technologies, India and the Netherlands will jointly explore opportunities in artificial intelligence, photonics, quantum technologies and cybersecurity while promoting technology value-chain partnerships.

A major focus of the partnership is talent and ecosystem development in the semiconductor sector. The two countries will connect the Dutch Semicon Competence Centre with the India Semiconductor Mission to support startups, SMEs, scale-ups and suppliers through technology sharing, skill development and innovation-led cooperation.