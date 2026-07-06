India needs 5L tonnes addl refined copper capacity every 5 years: ICA

Speaking on the outlook for the ongoing financial year, Karmarkar said copper demand is likely to track overall GDP growth and the association is anticipating at least around 9 per cent growth over 2026.

On the supply side, restarting secondary smelter of Hindustan Copper and new secondary smelter of Hindalco will add capacity of 100,000 tonnes but that is small against the total demand of about 1.8 million tonnes, Karmarkar said.

“It will help a bit, but the scale is relatively small,” he added.